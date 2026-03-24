UNF Presidential Search Committee members named

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The committee is in place to lead the search for the University of North Florida’s next president.

Named by Board Chair Steve Moore on Monday, the 11-member search committee is tasked with presenting the board with a slate of qualified candidates from which to choose the university’s eighth president.

The members of the committee are:

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Jack Boyle

Chair, Presidential Search Committee; Member, UNF Board of Trustees; Retired President of North America and Buying for Fanatics

Dr. James Beasley

President, UNF Faculty Association

Dr. Mike Binder

Assistant Vice President, UNF Faculty Relations; Former President, UNF Faculty Association

Rob Bradley

Partner, Bradley & Komando, PA

Dwight Cooper

Chair, UNF Foundation Board; Founder and Former CEO, Hueman People Solutions

Jay Demetree

Member, UNF Board of Trustees; President and CEO, Demetree Brothers, Inc.

Amelia Dyal

President, UNF Student Government

Aubrey Edge

Member, Florida Board of Governors; President and CEO, First Coast Energy, LLP

John Gol

Member, UNF Board of Trustees; Member, UNF Finance Corporation; Chief Financial Officer, Georgia Emergency Department Services

M. Scott Thomas

Partner, Burr & Forman

Aundra Wallace

President, JAXUSA Partnerships

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“UNF has experienced extraordinary positive momentum in recent years, and few decisions are more consequential to the University than the selection of its next President to continue advancing its mission to educate students, conduct impactful research and support the needs of the Northeast Florida community,” Moore said.

The Board of Trustees selects the president, who is then subject to approval by the Florida Board of Governors.

Updates on the search will be posted here.

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