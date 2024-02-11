UNF ranked as one of the ‘Best Online Programs’ by U.S. News & World Report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida has earned high rankings in U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Online Programs list, landing at No. 20 in the nation for its online bachelor’s programs, while also earning recognition for its online master’s in education programs.

For the 2024 edition of the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs, U.S. News ranked schools based on four categories:

Engagement: Promoting student participation in online courses in which instructors are accessible, and responsive and help create rewarding experiences, as happens when classes are held on campus.

Services and Technologies: The inclusion of diverse technologies for online learning in classes and with support programs including learning assistance, career guidance, and financial aid resources.

Faculty Credentials and Training: Instructors for online classes have strong academic credentials as those in traditional classes, and they have training to help them teach online courses.

Peer Assessment: A survey of high-ranking academic officials to look at various aspects of the quality of programs.

Find out more about UNF’s Online Programs, visit the U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Online Programs website, and learn more about the methodology behind the rankings.

