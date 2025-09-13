UNF teams up with Brooks Rehabilitation to grow physical therapy program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida (UNF) and Brooks Rehabilitation have announced a collaboration to expand UNF’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program, aiming to double its class size by fall 2026.

Brooks Rehabilitation has pledged a three-year gift to support the expansion, which will increase the program’s capacity from 30 students to 60 students annually. The gift was announced by UNF President Moez Limayem during the 2025 Convocation ceremony.

Brooks Rehabilitation has partnered with UNF to expand the Doctor of Physical Therapy program, aiming to enhance healthcare education.“We are incredibly grateful to Brooks Rehabilitation for their support and generosity,” Limayem said.

The gift will fund two new full-time faculty positions to maintain the program’s high standard of education and individualized student attention. UNF plans to continue supporting these positions and add two more in 2027.

A central component of the gift is the Brooks Rehabilitation Immersive Fellowship, which will provide $20,000 scholarships to 15 students over three years. This fellowship aims to recruit and retain top-tier physical therapy students who reside in Florida.

In addition to expanding academic resources, the partnership will create opportunities for Brooks researchers to engage with UNF faculty and students on innovative projects. It will also provide a platform for Brooks leaders to share industry insights directly with student cohorts.

