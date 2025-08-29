UNF welcomes largest incoming freshman class in University history

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This fall, the University of North Florida welcomed its largest incoming freshman class, enrolling about 3,170 new Ospreys across full-time and part-time programs. That’s an increase of 66% from last year.

Of the new class, approximately 2,920 are first-time-in-college, full-time students, also one of the largest in UNF’s history.

The Class of 2029 represents an accomplished group of students, including 76 student-athletes. In addition, 35% of students are the first in their families to attend college. This cohort of students comes from Florida and 41 states and territories across the U.S. and from eight countries.

UNF’s pre-health track is the most popular major chosen by incoming students. Others include biomedical science, business management, psychology, and kinesiology.

In the freshman class, 36% are enrolled in the College of Arts and Sciences, 22% in the Brooks College of Health, 16% in the Coggin College of Business, 16% in the College of Engineering and Construction, and 6% in the Silverfield College of Education and Human Services. Additionally, 14% of the Class of 2029 have been accepted into the Hicks Honors College, where they will engage in academic challenges and leadership opportunities, setting the stage for their future success.

This incoming class features a strong academic profile with an average high school GPA of 3.96, SAT score of 1125, and ACT score of 22.

UNF also continues to demonstrate strong student success. Retention for rising sophomores reached 86.4%, exceeding last year’s record, with 85.8% maintaining a GPA of 2.0 or higher.

