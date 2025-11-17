UNF’s Men’s Soccer to face UNC in first round of D1 soccer tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The University of North Florida’s Men’s Soccer team now knows who they’ll face in the first round of the 2025 NCAA D1 men’s soccer tournament. The Ospreys will travel to Chapel Hill to take on the University of North Carolina on November 20 at 6 p.m. The winner of the first round matchup will face the fourth-seeded University of Maryland on November 23 at 1 p.m.

The Ospreys are coming off their 3-2 overtime win against Bellarmine to win their second straight ASUN Championship title and third in the program’s history. Midfielders Anton Khelil and Rentaro Miyakawa helped the Ospreys get out to an early lead by scoring the first two goals of the game. Bellarmine tied the match up by scoring two goals in the 80th and 82nd minutes. However, minutes into overtime, defender Paul Schacherer scored the game-winning goal to help the Ospreys lift the trophy. The win also made the Ospreys unbeaten at Hodges Stadium.

This is the third time the Ospreys have participated in the tournament, and the second consecutive year under head coach Jamie Davies. UNF looks to avenge last year’s loss after falling to the University of West Virginia 2-1 in the first round. The team has never made it past the first round.

Could this be the year the Ospreys get over the hurdle? We’ll find out on Thursday.

