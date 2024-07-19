University of Florida President Ben Sasse stepping down for family reasons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — University of Florida President Ben Sasse announced on Thu., July 18 that he is resigning for family reasons.

Sasse said in a statement that his wife is facing health issues and his children need him home more. He will, however, stay with the university in a teaching and advisory role.

“My wife Melissa’s recent epilepsy diagnosis and a new batch of memory issues have been hard, but we’re facing it together,” said President Sasse. “Our two wonderful daughters are in college, but our youngest is just turning 13. Gator Nation needs a president who can keep charging hard, Melissa deserves a husband who can pull his weight, and my kids need a dad who can be home many more nights. I need to step back and rebuild more stable household systems for a time. I’m going to remain involved in serving our UF students -- past, present, and future -- but I need to walk arm-in-arm with my dearest friend more hours of every week.” — UF President Ben Sasse on resignation

The UF Board of Trustees thanked Dr. Sasse for his service to the university.

“UF has continued to advance on the national and international stage, benefiting our students, faculty, alumni, community and state. He has left a lasting impact on the university and all of those associated with it. We wish Ben all the best as he steps back to focus on his family,” Mori Hosseini, chair of the Board of Trustees said.

Sasse was president for nearly two years, becoming the university’s 13th president in November 2022.

UF said that it will work “quickly and thoughtfully” during its search for a new president.

