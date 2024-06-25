University of North Florida ranked among 'Best College in America'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida has been rated amongst America’s Best Colleges 2024 by Money Magazine.

The ranking is based on standard categories such as acceptance rate, average GPA, and graduation rate. However, Money Magazine also uses practical financial analysis to help families make informed decisions about where to spend tuition dollars.

According to UNF, the rankings consider all four-year public and private nonprofit colleges in the country, a group that totals more than 2,400. The 745 schools that made the list were then ranked based on quality of education, affordability, and outcomes.

To learn more how Money rates and ranks colleges for its list, click here.

