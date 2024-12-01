Upcoming Jacksonville Career Fair looking to help hire 100s of people

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Job News USA, along with our sponsor Cox Media Group, and in partnership with CareerSource Northeast Florida, will be hosting a hiring event from 10 am to 2 pm on Tuesday, December 10.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Over 25 different companies will be in attendance looking to fill positions, ranging from part-time to full-time positions in various fields at the DoubleTree Riverfront Hotel located at 1201 Riverplace Blvd in Downtown Jacksonville.

The following is a breakdown of the attendees of the event and the positions they are looking to fill:

Cox Media Group (parent company of Action News Jax)

Marketing

News Producer

Associate Producer

Promotions, Technical Producer

Studio Technician

Media Consultant

Activation Specialist

1915 South / Ashley HomeStore

Delivery Drivers

Sales Associates

84 Lumber

Manager Trainees

Field Operations Managers

Sales Representatives

Non-CDL Drivers

Yard Warehouse Associates

AJM Packaging Corp.

General Labor

Forklift Operators

Plant Manager / Assistant Plant Manager

Machine Technicians

Allied Universal

Armed Security Officers

Unarmed Security Officers

Shift Supervisors

CareerSource Northeast Florida

Career Services,

Resume Assistance,

Free Computer Lab at the Job Fair to Apply to jobs and research companies

City of Jacksonville

Program Aides (Driver)

General Maintenance Workers

Associate Medical Examiner

Environmental Specialists

Various Part-Time Positions

Engineering Technicians

Seasonal Positions

CNS Healthcare

Seeking participants for PAID clinical research studies. Earn up to $1,600

Dedicated Senior Medical Center a ChenMed Company

Medical Assistants

Front Desk Team Members

Certified Pharm Techs

Sales Representatives

Dignity Memorial

Sales Professionals

Staff Associates

Elo Restoration

Project Managers

Repair Technician Apprentice

Lead Specialists

Inside Sales Representatives

Outside Sales Representatives

Flightstar Aircraft Services

A/C Mechanics

Sheet Metal Mechanics

Shipping Clerks

Interior Techs

Globe Life - Liberty National Division

Benefits Coordinators

Managers In Training

Jacksonville NAPA AutoCare Centers

Automotive Technicians

Service Advisors

Managers

Parts / Inventory Specialists

Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA)

Customer Service Rep- FT

Customer Experience Coordinator

Bus Operator Trainee (CDL)

Bus Operator Trainee (Non-CDL)

Utility Worker, Contract Administrator I

Network Engineer III

Safety & Emergency Preparedness Administrator

Training Specialist - Fixed Route

Kelly Services (Hiring for Johnson & Johnson)

Engineering Manufacturing Technicians

Repackaging Technicians

Manufacturing Operators

Tooling/Molding/CNC/Formulation Technicians

Quality Control Technicians

Instrumentation Technicians

Logistic Services International

Manager

Mechanical Engineer

SME Aviator II (AV-8B) and 15 Y SME II- Tech / Operator I/II

P-3 Acoustic Air Warfare Operator Instructor

P-3 Aviation Electrician’s Mate

O-Level Maintenance Instructor

P-3 Avionics Technician

Organizational Level Maintenance Instructor

P-3 Aviation Ordnanceman

Organizational Level Maintenance Instructor

P-3 Instructor Flight Engineer

P-3 In-Flight Technician Instructor

P-3 Naval Flight Officer Instructor

P-3 Non-Acoustic Air Warfare Operator Instructor

Massey Services

Manager in Training (MIT)

Pest Control Technicians

Outside Sales Representatives

Lawn Technicians

Military Sealift Command

Licensed Deck and Engineering Officers

Unlicensed (Rated) Deck Able Seaman and Engineering QMED-Electricians

Pumpman

Refrigeration Engineers

Junior Engineers

Deck Engineer Machinist

Supply/Logistics, Supply/Culinary

Radio Communications/IT

Electronics Technicians

Entry Level Mariners for Ordinary Seaman

Wipers and Supply Utilityman

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast (NAVFAC Southeast)

Financial Management Specialists

Contracting Specialists

Engineers

Architects

Primerica

Life Insurance Agents

Broker-in-Training

Trainees

RadiFi Credit Union

Member Success Supervisor (Park Street)

Vice President - Retail Operations

Mortgage Underwriter

Member Success Advocate (Westside)

Project Coordinator

Member Success Advocate (Float)

MEC Sales Representative

Star V Learning Centers

Technical Instructors

Admissions Representatives

Account Executives

US Army

Over 150 Opportunities Available at: www.goarmy.com

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.