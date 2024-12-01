Local

Upcoming Jacksonville Career Fair looking to help hire 100s of people

By Tate Rosenberg, Action News Jax
shaking hands
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Job News USA, along with our sponsor Cox Media Group, and in partnership with CareerSource Northeast Florida, will be hosting a hiring event from 10 am to 2 pm on Tuesday, December 10.

Over 25 different companies will be in attendance looking to fill positions, ranging from part-time to full-time positions in various fields at the DoubleTree Riverfront Hotel located at 1201 Riverplace Blvd in Downtown Jacksonville.

The following is a breakdown of the attendees of the event and the positions they are looking to fill:

Cox Media Group (parent company of Action News Jax)

  • Marketing
  • News Producer
  • Associate Producer
  • Promotions, Technical Producer
  • Studio Technician
  • Media Consultant
  • Activation Specialist

1915 South / Ashley HomeStore

  • Delivery Drivers
  • Sales Associates

84 Lumber

  • Manager Trainees
  • Field Operations Managers
  • Sales Representatives
  • Non-CDL Drivers
  • Yard Warehouse Associates

AJM Packaging Corp.

  • General Labor
  • Forklift Operators
  • Plant Manager / Assistant Plant Manager
  • Machine Technicians

Allied Universal

  • Armed Security Officers
  • Unarmed Security Officers
  • Shift Supervisors

CareerSource Northeast Florida

  • Career Services,
  • Resume Assistance,
  • Free Computer Lab at the Job Fair to Apply to jobs and research companies

City of Jacksonville

  • Program Aides (Driver)
  • General Maintenance Workers
  • Associate Medical Examiner
  • Environmental Specialists
  • Various Part-Time Positions
  • Engineering Technicians
  • Seasonal Positions

CNS Healthcare

  • Seeking participants for PAID clinical research studies. Earn up to $1,600

Dedicated Senior Medical Center a ChenMed Company

  • Medical Assistants
  • Front Desk Team Members
  • Certified Pharm Techs
  • Sales Representatives

Dignity Memorial

  • Sales Professionals
  • Staff Associates

Elo Restoration

  • Project Managers
  • Repair Technician Apprentice
  • Lead Specialists
  • Inside Sales Representatives
  • Outside Sales Representatives

Flightstar Aircraft Services

  • A/C Mechanics
  • Sheet Metal Mechanics
  • Shipping Clerks
  • Interior Techs

Globe Life - Liberty National Division

  • Benefits Coordinators
  • Managers In Training

Jacksonville NAPA AutoCare Centers

  • Automotive Technicians
  • Service Advisors
  • Managers
  • Parts / Inventory Specialists

Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA)

  • Customer Service Rep- FT
  • Customer Experience Coordinator
  • Bus Operator Trainee (CDL)
  • Bus Operator Trainee (Non-CDL)
  • Utility Worker, Contract Administrator I
  • Network Engineer III
  • Safety & Emergency Preparedness Administrator
  • Training Specialist - Fixed Route

Kelly Services (Hiring for Johnson & Johnson)

  • Engineering Manufacturing Technicians
  • Repackaging Technicians
  • Manufacturing Operators
  • Tooling/Molding/CNC/Formulation Technicians
  • Quality Control Technicians
  • Instrumentation Technicians

Logistic Services International

  • Manager
  • Mechanical Engineer
  • SME Aviator II (AV-8B) and 15 Y SME II- Tech / Operator I/II
  • P-3 Acoustic Air Warfare Operator Instructor
  • P-3 Aviation Electrician’s Mate
  • O-Level Maintenance Instructor
  • P-3 Avionics Technician
  • Organizational Level Maintenance Instructor
  • P-3 Aviation Ordnanceman
  • Organizational Level Maintenance Instructor
  • P-3 Instructor Flight Engineer
  • P-3 In-Flight Technician Instructor
  • P-3 Naval Flight Officer Instructor
  • P-3 Non-Acoustic Air Warfare Operator Instructor

Massey Services

  • Manager in Training (MIT)
  • Pest Control Technicians
  • Outside Sales Representatives
  • Lawn Technicians

Military Sealift Command

  • Licensed Deck and Engineering Officers
  • Unlicensed (Rated) Deck Able Seaman and Engineering QMED-Electricians
  • Pumpman
  • Refrigeration Engineers
  • Junior Engineers
  • Deck Engineer Machinist
  • Supply/Logistics, Supply/Culinary
  • Radio Communications/IT
  • Electronics Technicians
  • Entry Level Mariners for Ordinary Seaman
  • Wipers and Supply Utilityman

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast (NAVFAC Southeast)

  • Financial Management Specialists
  • Contracting Specialists
  • Engineers
  • Architects

Primerica

  • Life Insurance Agents
  • Broker-in-Training
  • Trainees

RadiFi Credit Union

  • Member Success Supervisor (Park Street)
  • Vice President - Retail Operations
  • Mortgage Underwriter
  • Member Success Advocate (Westside)
  • Project Coordinator
  • Member Success Advocate (Float)
  • MEC Sales Representative

Star V Learning Centers

  • Technical Instructors
  • Admissions Representatives
  • Account Executives

US Army

