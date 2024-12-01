Upcoming Jacksonville Career Fair looking to help hire 100s of people

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Job News USA, along with our sponsor Cox Media Group, and in partnership with CareerSource Northeast Florida, will be hosting a hiring event from 10 am to 2 pm on Tuesday, December 10.
>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
Over 25 different companies will be in attendance looking to fill positions, ranging from part-time to full-time positions in various fields at the DoubleTree Riverfront Hotel located at 1201 Riverplace Blvd in Downtown Jacksonville.
The following is a breakdown of the attendees of the event and the positions they are looking to fill:
Cox Media Group (parent company of Action News Jax)
- Marketing
- News Producer
- Associate Producer
- Promotions, Technical Producer
- Studio Technician
- Media Consultant
- Activation Specialist
- Delivery Drivers
- Sales Associates
- Manager Trainees
- Field Operations Managers
- Sales Representatives
- Non-CDL Drivers
- Yard Warehouse Associates
- General Labor
- Forklift Operators
- Plant Manager / Assistant Plant Manager
- Machine Technicians
- Armed Security Officers
- Unarmed Security Officers
- Shift Supervisors
CareerSource Northeast Florida
- Career Services,
- Resume Assistance,
- Free Computer Lab at the Job Fair to Apply to jobs and research companies
- Program Aides (Driver)
- General Maintenance Workers
- Associate Medical Examiner
- Environmental Specialists
- Various Part-Time Positions
- Engineering Technicians
- Seasonal Positions
- Seeking participants for PAID clinical research studies. Earn up to $1,600
Dedicated Senior Medical Center a ChenMed Company
- Medical Assistants
- Front Desk Team Members
- Certified Pharm Techs
- Sales Representatives
- Sales Professionals
- Staff Associates
- Project Managers
- Repair Technician Apprentice
- Lead Specialists
- Inside Sales Representatives
- Outside Sales Representatives
- A/C Mechanics
- Sheet Metal Mechanics
- Shipping Clerks
- Interior Techs
Globe Life - Liberty National Division
- Benefits Coordinators
- Managers In Training
Jacksonville NAPA AutoCare Centers
- Automotive Technicians
- Service Advisors
- Managers
- Parts / Inventory Specialists
Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA)
- Customer Service Rep- FT
- Customer Experience Coordinator
- Bus Operator Trainee (CDL)
- Bus Operator Trainee (Non-CDL)
- Utility Worker, Contract Administrator I
- Network Engineer III
- Safety & Emergency Preparedness Administrator
- Training Specialist - Fixed Route
Kelly Services (Hiring for Johnson & Johnson)
- Engineering Manufacturing Technicians
- Repackaging Technicians
- Manufacturing Operators
- Tooling/Molding/CNC/Formulation Technicians
- Quality Control Technicians
- Instrumentation Technicians
Logistic Services International
- Manager
- Mechanical Engineer
- SME Aviator II (AV-8B) and 15 Y SME II- Tech / Operator I/II
- P-3 Acoustic Air Warfare Operator Instructor
- P-3 Aviation Electrician’s Mate
- O-Level Maintenance Instructor
- P-3 Avionics Technician
- Organizational Level Maintenance Instructor
- P-3 Aviation Ordnanceman
- Organizational Level Maintenance Instructor
- P-3 Instructor Flight Engineer
- P-3 In-Flight Technician Instructor
- P-3 Naval Flight Officer Instructor
- P-3 Non-Acoustic Air Warfare Operator Instructor
- Manager in Training (MIT)
- Pest Control Technicians
- Outside Sales Representatives
- Lawn Technicians
- Licensed Deck and Engineering Officers
- Unlicensed (Rated) Deck Able Seaman and Engineering QMED-Electricians
- Pumpman
- Refrigeration Engineers
- Junior Engineers
- Deck Engineer Machinist
- Supply/Logistics, Supply/Culinary
- Radio Communications/IT
- Electronics Technicians
- Entry Level Mariners for Ordinary Seaman
- Wipers and Supply Utilityman
Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast (NAVFAC Southeast)
- Financial Management Specialists
- Contracting Specialists
- Engineers
- Architects
- Life Insurance Agents
- Broker-in-Training
- Trainees
- Member Success Supervisor (Park Street)
- Vice President - Retail Operations
- Mortgage Underwriter
- Member Success Advocate (Westside)
- Project Coordinator
- Member Success Advocate (Float)
- MEC Sales Representative
- Technical Instructors
- Admissions Representatives
- Account Executives
US Army
- Over 150 Opportunities Available at: www.goarmy.com
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.