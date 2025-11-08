UPDATE: JSO Makes Arrest in Case of Miracle, the Great Dane Found Suffering on the Side of the Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) says an arrest has been made in the case involving the death of Miracle, a Great Dane who was found on the side of the road.

After tracking down the dog’s origin, police say his real name was “Oak.”

In a written statement JSO says, "42-Year-old Dawn Lipford is behind bars tonight after abandoning a Great Dane on the side of a Jacksonville road earlier this week.

On Sunday, someone found the dog severely neglected. Animal Care and Protective Services immediately stepped in to try to save its life, naming the dog Miracle in hopes it would pull through. Sadly, despite expert care, Miracle passed away.

Our Vice Unit detectives worked tirelessly with ACPS to identify who was responsible for leaving Miracle in such terrible condition. First Coast Crime Stoppers offered a reward of up to $8,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case, thanks to a generous donation, and we asked for your help.

With that support, we received numerous tips from social media and other sources. Detectives quickly identified Lipford as the suspect, and she was arrested tonight for felony animal cruelty.

We also learned Miracle’s real name: Oak.

Thank you to the entire Jacksonville community for coming together to seek justice for this dog. Our partnership with First Coast Crime Stoppers once again shows the power of community and law enforcement working together.

We will not stand for animal cruelty."

Perrin Todd is a veterinary pharmaceutical representative and animal rescuer. She found the young dog in distress on West 45th Street and Golfbrook Drive in Jacksonville’s Moncrief neighborhood.

After finding the dog, whom she called “Miracle,” she contacted First Coast Crime Stoppers and offered to add $5,000 to the FCCS reward amount of $3,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the dog being left on the side of the road.

Perrin says the dog died within hours of receiving medical attention, and displayed signs of significant malnutrition. The dog, she says, had a microchip, and police were using that information to find out information about any previous owners.

WOKV notes that there is no proof at this time that the dog was the victim of a crime of neglect. JSO is still investigating the specific circumstances that led to the dog being found in such horrible shape.

In a statement to WOKV FCCS Executive Director Chase Robinson said, “This shows the true power of a community that refuses to look away. Someone saw the pain, the injustice, and the cruelty in what happened — and they chose to act. They spoke up. And they did so fully anonymous, protected by the safeguards and the process that First Coast Crime Stoppers has followed for decades.

To that person — the one who made that call, the one who sent that tip — I want you to know: your action made a difference. You played a direct role in bringing accountability and justice to this case. Your courage matters.

This arrest reflects something bigger than just one case. It reflects a truth we must not forget: When our community stands together, when we speak up, when we refuse to ignore wrongdoing — we can create change. We can protect one another. We can give a voice to those who do not have one.

And to anyone who may hold information about any crime — please remember this: You can come forward without ever revealing who you are. First Coast Crime Stoppers does not want your name. We do not track your phone or your location. We do not record your identity. You are safe. You are anonymous. Always."

Jacksonville Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) had made an announcement that an arrest had been made. However, that was before JSO had confirmed the information to WOKV.

In the post on social media, ACPS Chief Michael Bricker said, “Thanks to the hard work of the citizen, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and our Animal Services Officer Stratton, it looks like we’re going to see exactly that.”

[EDITOR’s NOTE: This post is based largely on information released by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, First Coast Crime Stoppers, and Animal Care and Protective Services. Readers are reminded that all suspects identified are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.]

