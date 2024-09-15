U.S. 301 test road to open in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers will be able to access Florida’s first asphalt test road on Sept. 18.

The purpose of the U.S. 301 Asphalt Test Road project in Clay County is to provide insight into FDOT’s asphalt pavement design practices. It’ll also allow the performance of new pavement materials to be studied to improve future designs.

This is a chance for drivers to give FDOT real-driver data.

The road is located parallel to the existing U.S. 301 southbound lanes from County Road 218 to Richard Mosely Road,

According to FDOT, “U.S. 301 southbound drivers will be shifted onto the test road just after County Road 218 and reconnect with existing U.S. 301 southbound lanes at the end of the road.”

