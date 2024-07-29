U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides update of Duval Beach Renourishment Project

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is entering week 14 of its Duval Beach Renourishment Project.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Workers are building up important dunes and extending the berm. Work is ongoing 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Corps team said it continues to deliver sand on the beach and is beginning to plan out vegetation planting later this summer.

RELATED: $32 million beach renourishment project is underway in Duval County

Teams are near Hanna Park. Beachgoers are asked to stay away from those areas while the work continues.

Plans are to finish the renourishment project in the fall.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.