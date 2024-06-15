The Used, with special guest Plain White T’s playing at St. Augustine Amphitheatre on October 5th

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre is gearing up for an electrifying night as it prepares to host rock legends The Used, accompanied by special guest Plain White T’s, on Saturday, October 5.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Tickets for this highly anticipated event are available online at Ticketmaster.com and at the venue’s Box Office.

The Used, renowned for their powerful performances and iconic hits, are embarking on a fall headlining tour following their summer engagements. The band recently announced their upcoming deluxe b-sides album, MEDZ, featuring eight new tracks from their Toxic Positivity writing sessions with John Feldmann in 2022 and 2023.

Lead vocalist Robbietheused describes their latest album, Toxic Positivity, as a candid exploration of personal struggles with depression and addiction, resonating deeply with fans worldwide. Known for hits like “The Taste Of Ink,” “Take It Away,” and “Pretty Handsome Awkward,” The Used have amassed millions of streams and record sales over their 23-year career, earning platinum certifications for albums such as The Used and In Love And Death.

Event Details:

Show: The Used with special guest Plain White T’s

Venue: The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024

Time: 7:00pm (Doors open at 6:00pm)

Ticket Price: $29.50 - $49.50

On Sale: Friday, June 14 at 10am

Event Details: The Used at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Don’t miss the chance to experience The Used live in St. Augustine this October. Grab your tickets early for what promises to be an unforgettable night of rock music.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.