USS Mason to leave Naval Station Mayport on scheduled deployment

Jacksonville, Fl — Happening this morning at Naval Station Mayport - USS Mason will depart for a scheduled deployment.

Specifics of the deployment are not being publicly released.

The ship normally carries between 300 and 350 sailors.

Just over a month ago we reported the commanding officer of the ship was relieved of his duties.

And in 2023, USS Mason shot down missiles fired by the Houthis during a series of attacks on international shipping.

Mason, along with USS Thomas Hudner and USS Carney, shot down a number of Houthi-fired drones and missiles during that time.

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