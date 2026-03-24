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USS Mason to leave Naval Station Mayport on scheduled deployment

By Rich Jones
The guided missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) underway in the Persian Gulf in an undated photo.
USS Mason The guided missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) underway in the Persian Gulf in an undated photo.
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — Happening this morning at Naval Station Mayport - USS Mason will depart for a scheduled deployment.

Specifics of the deployment are not being publicly released.

The ship normally carries between 300 and 350 sailors.

Just over a month ago we reported the commanding officer of the ship was relieved of his duties.

And in 2023, USS Mason shot down missiles fired by the Houthis during a series of attacks on international shipping.

Mason, along with USS Thomas Hudner and USS Carney, shot down a number of Houthi-fired drones and missiles during that time.

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Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



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