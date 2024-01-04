USS Thomas Hudner and crew return home after eight-month deployment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Naval Station Mayport, family, and friends patiently waited on Thursday as the USS Thomas Hudner and its crew returned home after an eight-month deployment.

It was an emotional time for many as pictures sent in show the loving embrace of family and friends.

According to NS Mayport, “Hudner deployed as a part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S. allied, and partner interests.”

Thomas Hudner served as an air defense unit for the CSG off the coast of Israel. The Navy guided-missile destroyer was reported in NavyTimes on Nov. 23, 2023 to have shot down “multiple one-way attack drones” while it was operating in the Red Sea. Those drones were launched by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, the U.S. Central Command said in a briefing.

NS Mayport said that on Fri., Jan. 5, the USS Thomas Hudner will hold a change of command ceremony as Cmdr. Shelby Nikitin will be relieved as Commanding Officer by Cmdr. Cameron Ingram.

“This exceptional crew will always hold a special place in my heart, and I am thankful for all the memories and accomplishments we have shared over the past three years. I have no doubt this family of elite warfighters will continue to meet any challenge with professionalism and grace, and I look forward to following their future successes,” Nikitin said.

