Vehicle fire in St. Johns County causes serious injuries

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — Around 6:00 p.m. Friday, a passenger vehicle fire in St. Johns prompted an emergency response from St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

One patient was transported to a local trauma center with serious injuries following the incident.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue firefighters arrived at the 300 block of Kendal Crossing Drive to find a passenger vehicle heavily involved in fire.

Firefighters quickly worked to extinguish the flames engulfing the car and administered on-scene emergency medical care to an injured individual.

The patient was then transported via air ambulance to a local trauma center.

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