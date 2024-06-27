'Very on-brand:" Gov. DeSantis vetoes two bills aimed at helping Floridians with criminal records

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two bills aimed at creating more opportunities for Floridians with criminal records were vetoed by Governor Ron DeSantis in recent days.

The bills would have created more access to education and jobs.

The first bill would have reduced the length of time criminal histories could be considered when applying for a license to become a cosmetologist or barber from five to three years.

The second would have protected in-state tuition rates for residents imprisoned in the state.

“Unfortunately this is very on-brand for Governor DeSantis,” said State Representative Angie Nixon (D-Jacksonville).

Nixon has co-sponsored the legislation aimed at making it easier for non-violent offenders to get cosmetology licenses for the past several years.

She said she’s disappointed the Governor vetoed the bill, despite it passing through both chambers unanimously this year.

The in-state tuition bill passed with just five no votes in the House.

“That says that he wants to continually punish people even though they have been rehabilitated. That says that he would rather those folks not have financial security,” said Nixon.

In the Governor’s veto letters, he wrote, “there may be good reason” for the licensing board to have information about an applicant’s criminal past.

For the in-state tuition bill he wrote, “We should not reward criminal activity by providing inmates with the same benefits as law-abiding citizens”.

In Florida, one out of four prisoners released typically ends up back in the system within three years.

Nixon argued the goal of both bills was to bring that rate down, and help people reintegrate back into society.

“Why doesn’t he want to do that? It’s because those private prisons, folks who have been known to donate to his campaign coffers and many of my Republican colleagues, they make more money off people being in prison,” said Nixon.

Due to the fact both bills passed unanimously or near unanimously, Nixon said she is optimistic they’ll be back next year.

She argued it will be up to the public to reach out to the Governor and try to convince him to sign off on the bills if they make it back to his desk.

