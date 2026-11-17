JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will host the ninth annual Very Shrimpy Christmas event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, at VyStar Ballpark. Admission to the venue is $1 per person.

Presented by CSX and Fun Four First Coast Kids, the community event offers free parking for all guests in Lot P. As part of the scheduled programming, a Christmas movie will play on the stadium’s HD video board beginning at 5 p.m.

Guests will have the opportunity to take free pictures with Santa Claus on a first-come, first-served basis. The Jumbo Shrimp will also set up interactive stations for visitors to write letters to Santa and decorate Christmas cookies.

Vendor tables featuring treats will line the VyStar Ballpark concourse. In addition to regular concessions, specialty holiday items including s’mores and holiday cocktails will be available for purchase and the ballpark’s official souvenir store will be open.

The event is stroller and wheelchair-accessible, with seating options available on both the concourse and within the stadium seating bowl. Organizers noted that the baseball field will not be open and no outside food or beverages will be permitted.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.