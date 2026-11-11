Veterans Day 2026: Jacksonville-area businesses, attractions offer deals and freebies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Businesses and attractions across the Jacksonville area are honoring active-duty service members, veterans and military families with free meals, discounted admission, complimentary services, and waived adoption fees this Wednesday on Veterans Day.

From local dining institutions to wildlife sanctuaries and community events, service members can access a wide variety of offers throughout Duval and Clay counties by presenting valid military identification or proof of service.

Veterans Day deals across Northeast Florida feature free entrance to major regional attractions including the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens, the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair and the Catty Shack Ranch wildlife sanctuary.

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In addition to local entertainment venues, dozens of national restaurant chains, local eateries, grocery stores and service providers in the Jacksonville area are extending special promotions and complimentary offers on Nov. 11.

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Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens: Active-duty military personnel and veterans can receive free admission on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Eligible guests must present a military or veteran identification card at the gate to claim complimentary entry.

Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair: Hosting Military Appreciation Day on Nov. 11, offering free gate admission for active-duty, retired and veteran military members, along with a $20 ride pass valued at $45.

Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary: Providing free entry for all military veterans and active-duty members on Nov. 11. Located in Jacksonville, the rescue sanctuary provides a forever home to rescue tigers, lions, bears and other exotic animals. Day tour gates open at 11 a.m. with guided tours at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Gates for the night feeding open at 6 p.m. for a self-guided tour followed by a 7 p.m. big cat feeding. Military members must show identification for free admission, while additional family tickets can be purchased at the gate: $18 for day tours and $30 for night feedings for adults, $10 for day tours and $20 for night feedings for children ages 3 to 11 and free for children ages 2 and under.

Jacksonville Humane Society: Waiving adoption fees for all dogs and cats on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The fee-waived adoption event is open to all community members from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the JHS Adoption & Education Center, located at 8464 Beach Blvd. JHS adoption counselors will be on-site to assist visitors, though additional fees may apply and all animals are altered, microchipped, and vaccinated prior to adoption.

Dunkin’: One free donut to active and retired military members on Nov. 11 as a token of appreciation.

Biscuit Belly and Maple Street Biscuit Company: Offering complimentary biscuits to active-duty service members and veterans who present a valid military ID or wear their uniform, with no additional purchase required. Eligible guests can receive one free Basic Biscuit at Biscuit Belly or one free Classic Biscuit at Maple Street Biscuit Company.

Metro Diner: Honoring active-duty and retired military members with 50% off their meal on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at participating locations nationwide. The dine-in-only offer covers signature homestyle dishes such as Iron City Meatloaf, Chicken Pot Pie and Fried Chicken & Waffles, provided guests show valid military identification. Metro Diner also maintains a 10% military discount year-round.

Vicious Biscuit: Serving a complimentary entrée for active-duty military personnel and veterans presenting valid military identification, a VA card, DD-214 or veteran-designated driver’s license. Located at 211 3rd St. in Neptune Beach.

Golden Corral: 26th annual Military Appreciation Night on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 4 p.m. to closing. Current service members, retired military and veterans can enjoy a free “Thank You” buffet and beverage at locations nationwide without needing to present military identification. The complimentary buffet offer is limited to service members and does not extend to family members or guests.

Orange Park Mall: Distributing complimentary meal certificates to the first 100 veterans who arrive at the food court beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday while supplies last. Certificates can be redeemed at participating food court eateries anytime during regular mall hours on Veterans Day.

Miami Grill: Offering veterans 20% off their meal on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The single-day offer requires proof of military service, applies strictly to the veteran’s individual meal and excludes online, delivery, or mobile application orders.

Winn-Dixie: 11% discount on qualifying in-store purchases for active-duty military members and veterans on Nov. 11 when showing valid military or veteran identification.

Harris Teeter: Offering 11% off all grocery purchases on Wednesday, November 11, for Veterans and Active Duty Military personnel who present their military ID and VIC card. Exclusions apply.

Waters Car Wash: Extending free car washes to all veterans, active-duty military personnel, and first responders at its Orange Park location. The promotion runs during regular operating hours through Wednesday, Nov. 11.

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