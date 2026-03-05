Local

Victims of domestic violence to get more protection under bill that cleared Florida House

By Rich Jones
Jacksonville, Fl — A bill meant to protect victims of domestic violence is closer to becoming law in Florida.

The House yesterday passed HB 277. It imposes stronger penalties for repeat offenders and provides more protection for victims.

Lake Worth Democratic State Rep. Debra Tendrich is a domestic violence survivor.

She says the bill could save lives for those walking in the same shoes she once wore.

The bill would increase Florida’s victim-relocation allowance from $1,500 to $2,500, which Tendrich said reflects “the real cost of relocating safely in our state.”

It would also allow threats and cruelty to pets and service animals to be included in protective injunctions.

