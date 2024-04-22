Video: Man wrangles gator on Jacksonville road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A viewer sent into Action News Jax a video of a man wrestling an alligator in the middle of the road Sunday.

This happened on Edgewood Avenue. The video shows the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was also on the scene too.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said mating season for gators runs from late May to early June.

