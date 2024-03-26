VIDEO: St. Augustine city worker attacked, police seeking identity of suspects

Jacksonville, Fl — St. Augustine police have released disturbing video of an attack of a city worker, as they ask the community to help identify the people responsible.

It happened in the early hours of March 3rd. A group of young adult men attacked the worker. As the worker tries to walk away, video shows him getting hit from behind.

St. Augustine Police ask anyone who can identify the people involved to contact them at investigations@staugpd.com or via phone at (904)825-1092.

