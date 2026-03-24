Viewer video captures JTA bus on fire in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drivers in Jacksonville’s Arlington area may have seen smoke and flames coming from a JTA bus on Monday afternoon.

Viewer video showed the bus burning on the side of Arlington Expressway under the Southside Connector.

JTA told Action News Jax that the bus was not in service when a mechanical issue caused a rear tire to catch fire.

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The fire was put out quickly.

No passengers were on board and no one was hurt.

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