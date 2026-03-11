Vilano Beach area under precautionary boil water notice

VILANO BEACH, Fla — St. Johns County says a precautionary boil water notice is in effect for customers in the North Beach Service area of Vilano Beach. The county says the precautionary notice is due to a break at the water plant, affecting about 1,500 customers.

The county says all water used for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, and washing dishes should be boiled first. The county recommends the water be brought to a rolling boil for a minute.

According to St. Johns County, the precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until lab tests show the water is safe and a retraction notice is posted. The county says that it typically takes at least two days.

Residents can call the county’s Boil Water Notice Hotline at 904-209-2731.

