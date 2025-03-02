Violent police chase ends with car crashing into Beachwalk home

ST JOHNS, Fla. — A police chase in St. Johns County ended when the suspect crashed the car into someone’s backyard.

This happened in the Beachwalk neighborhood.

Aside from the home, troopers also said the driver hit a few cars during the chase. Neighbors told Action News Jax Shanila Kabir it was a scary morning, especially when they heard the suspect was potentially armed with a gun.

Mary Narin lives three houses down from the home that was hit. She said several Florida Highway Patrol troopers told neighbors to stay inside around 9 A.M. this morning after they heard a loud crash.

“It was because they thought there may be a gun involved, and they weren’t sure. They’re now near the lake across the street looking for a gun,” said Narin.

Read: Law enforcement and Strawberry Fest organizers clash over traffic and security needs

Florida Highway Patrol confirms the blue Hyundai was reported stolen.

“I was looking outside, and I saw a big blue blob flying over.”

During the chase, troopers said the driver drove off Interstate 95 and fled east onto County Road 210. FHP performed a pit maneuver, which sent the Sonata towards an embankment on the edge of the road. The suspect continued driving until crashing into a home before attempting to run.

Neighbors said the driver left the car and tried to hide in a nearby pond.

“The police were surrounding the pond with guns and had a rifle. This whole day has been kind of bizarre,” said on neighbor, Paul Narin.

Action News Jax spoke to the homeowner about the incident. They declined an on-camera interview, however, they confirmed nobody in the home was injured.

Read: ‘Predator’s paradise’: Neighbors speak out after Putnam County removes sex offenders from trailer park

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.