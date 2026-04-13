Vitamin C dietary supplement recall expands over undeclared allergens

Blueroot Health of Middletown, Connecticut is expanding its voluntary recall of its Vital Nutrients Aller-C dietary supplements due to the potential to contain undeclared egg, hazelnut, and soy. The initial recall, which included lots 25E04-A and 25E04-B, has been expanded to include all product made from lot 25E04. People who have allergies and/or severe sensitivity to egg, hazelnut, and soy run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Aller-C was distributed nationwide by VitalNutrients.co and other online retailers.

The recalled product is packaged in a white plastic bottle containing 100 or 200 capsules and includes lot numbers 25E04, 25E04-A, and 25E04-B with an expiration date of 05/27 on the side of the bottle.

Product Count UPC Lot Numbers Expiration Date Vital Nutrients Aller-C 200 693465524213,693465000090 25E04-B 05/27 Vital Nutrients Aller-C 100 693465524114,693465000083 25E04, 25E04-A,25E04-B 05/27

The impacted lots were distributed from September 2025 to March 2026.

The allergens were discovered as part of routine internal testing and promptly reported by the company to the FDA. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this product.

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