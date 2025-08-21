Volunteers needed to clean up Hanna Park after Labor Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Timucuan Parks Foundation and JaxParks are asking volunteers to join them at Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park to clean up after the busy Labor Day weekend. The organizers will gather on Tuesday, September 2, at 8 a.m. to pick up litter along the shoreline and in the parking lots. Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park is located at 500 Wonderwood Drive. At the entrance gate, volunteers should inform the attendant that they are there for the cleanup and will be directed to the meeting point with the organizers.

All workers should wear closed-toe shoes for protection, a hat, and clothing that can withstand dirt and other debris. They are asked to bring work gloves, if possible, along with a full refillable water bottle, sunscreen, and insect repellent. The organizers will provide additional water, snacks, extra insect repellent, and work equipment. The cleanup is expected to last until 10 a.m.

All ages are welcome. Children under 16 must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or scout leader. Those under 18 must have a parent or guardian’s signature on a volunteer liability waiver, found at timucuanparks.org/volunteer. Community service hours can be earned at this cleanup event. For more information, contact volunteer@timucuanparks.org or call (904) 374-1107.

