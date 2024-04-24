Vote for Anastasia State Park in this year’s USA Today Readers’ Choice for favorite beach in Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Whether it’s soaking in the rays, going for a swim, or heading out for a hike, it’s a list filled with Florida’s top beaches.

This year’s USA Today Readers’ Choice will award the top 10 beach winners on Wed., May 29.

Making the list is a St. Augustine beach known for its beloved white quartz sand and 1,600 acres of unspoiled shores.

Anastasia State Park is a captivating destination for locals and travelers alike. Aside from the rolling waves coming off the Atlantic Ocean and the picturesque sunrises and sunsets, wildlife such as the colorful roseate spoonbill, ospreys, and the endangered Anastasia Island Beach Mouse call this home.

There’s something for everyone. Kayaking, surfing, shelling, swimming, and hiking are just some activities that Anastasia State Park offers.

An expert panel has nominated the list of 20 beaches in Florida but only 10 will make the cut of go-to-destinations. You can vote once per day and voting ends on Mon., May 20 at noon. Click here to vote now!

