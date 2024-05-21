Voting is underway in the 2024 Georgia Primary Election

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Tuesday is Georgia’s primary election and voters across Glynn and Camden Counties are casting their ballots for local races.

Those include commissioners, school board members and district attorneys.

And in Camden County, voters said a big race everyone has their eyes on is sheriff. James Chaney and Trevor Readdick are in the running for.

The ballots also include a series of questions from both major state political parties.

The Camden County Elections Supervisor said those are just for polling purposes to measure voter sentiment.

And it’s up to the state parties to determine if any will be on the ballot for the general election in November.

Action News Jax Alexus Cleavenger talked with several Camden County voters who stressed the importance of doing your duty.

“If you don’t vote, don’t complain about a thing,” said Dan Soja, a voter.

“If your voice isn’t heard, then your politicians are not going to listen to you,” said Charles Booth, a voter.

Two big factors for voters are spending taxpayer dollars wisely and eliminating political corruption.

“Elect people that will speak for the people versus speaking for their own benefit,” said Karen Soja, a voter.

“All taxpayer money needs to be spent to benefit the taxpayers,” said Booth.

Tuesday’s Republican and Democratic winners will move on to the general election in November.

