VyStar Trophy Tailgate to celebrate UF men’s basketball season, free and open to all fans

Florida v Houston SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Rueben Chinyelu #9 of the Florida Gators celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Houston Cougars in the National Championship of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on April 07, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Fresh off the program’s third national championship, the Florida Gators men’s basketball team is back, and fans are invited to kick off the new season with energy, pride, and community spirit at the VyStar Trophy Tailgate. The celebration will take place on Sunday, November 16, at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (VVMA) plaza, just ahead of the highly anticipated UF vs. Miami basketball game.

This free, family-friendly event is open to everyone and offers a pre-game experience designed to unite the community and celebrate the start of another thrilling season.

Location: Plaza in front of VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Date/Time: Sunday, November 16, Event begins at 5:30 p.m.; tip-off is at 8:30 p.m.

Admission: Free and open to the public

Tailgate Highlights

Photo opportunities with the national championship trophy

Free snacks and giveaways for attendees

A live DJ to energize the crowd

Appearances by the UF mascot and cheerleaders

Inflatable games and interactive fun for all ages

