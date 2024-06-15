Waffle House raises worker pay to at least $3 per hour

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Waffle House is increasing pay in the U.S. to at least $3 per hour CEO Joe Rogers III announced in a video to employees in May.

“This is the single largest additional investment in our workforce in the entire 68-year history of Waffle House,” Rogers said.

He said the pay raise has been five years in the making, interrupted by the pandemic and inflation.

The raises come after a more than year-long push from labor advocates that included strikes and petitions.

Base pay will rise to at least $3 per hour in June then gradually increase to at least $5.25 per hour by June 2026. This base pay will not include tips. It could also be higher in some states depending on minimum wage laws.

No base rate journey will take place in states where there is already a base rate mandated by law, Rogers said. This includes Florida. However, tenure bonuses and shift premiums will be applied in Florida.

Rogers said the pay raise will be paid for by higher menu prices.

