Local

Waffle House raises worker pay to at least $3 per hour

By Chase Berger, Action News Jax

Waffle House wages Waffle House is increasing pay for its U.S. workers after a year-long push from labor advocates. (AP Photo/Isabella Volmert, File) (Isabella Volmert/AP)

By Chase Berger, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Waffle House is increasing pay in the U.S. to at least $3 per hour CEO Joe Rogers III announced in a video to employees in May.

“This is the single largest additional investment in our workforce in the entire 68-year history of Waffle House,” Rogers said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

He said the pay raise has been five years in the making, interrupted by the pandemic and inflation.

The raises come after a more than year-long push from labor advocates that included strikes and petitions.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Base pay will rise to at least $3 per hour in June then gradually increase to at least $5.25 per hour by June 2026. This base pay will not include tips. It could also be higher in some states depending on minimum wage laws.

No base rate journey will take place in states where there is already a base rate mandated by law, Rogers said. This includes Florida. However, tenure bonuses and shift premiums will be applied in Florida.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Rogers said the pay raise will be paid for by higher menu prices.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Chase Berger

Chase Berger, Action News Jax

Chase Berger is an Associate Producer for Action News Jax.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!