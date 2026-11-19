NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Have you seen Annamarie Baisden?

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating the woman accused of possessing a controlled substance.

In a “Wanted Wednesday” post on its Facebook page, police said they have been searching for the woman since July - and want a little assistance.

“We need your help to locate Annamarie Baisden, who is wanted by NCSO for: FTA Possession of a Controlled Substance,” said the post.

The post contained a distinctive mugshot of the woman to help with the search.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at ncsocrimetips@nassauso.com or calling the department’s non-emergency line at (904) 225-5174.

First Coast Crime Stoppers may offer a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous by calling 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Tips to First Coast Crime Stoppers can also be submitted anonymously through the NCSO App, available on Apple and Android devices.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.