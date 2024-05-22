Ware County Sheriff’s Office warns of new scam for missing jury duty

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — A scam alert is being issued to residents in Ware County.

The scam involves a person calling themselves Sgt. Carson from the Ware County Sheriff’s Office. The caller claims they have missed jury duty and a warrant has been issued for their arrest.

The scam requests to be paid a fine for the crime.

“We want to reassure the public that this is a scam, as we do not have an employee by that name and do not match such calls requesting payment to avoid arrest,” the sheriff’s department said.

