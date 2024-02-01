Waycross mayor offers condolences, wishes to rename street to honor local fallen soldier

WAYCROSS, Ga. — The City of Waycross’ mayor shared a message of remembrance after a local soldier died overseas.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax told you when we learned that local soldier Kennedy Sanders was killed in a drone attack on U.S. forces in Jordan on Sunday.

Sanders’ mother told Action News Jax that her daughter enlisted in 2018. She said she had no idea that her daughter would be serving in such a dangerous area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The mayor of Waycross, Georgia, Dr. Michael Angelo James, said her service and sacrifice will always be remembered in spirit.

“We are so grateful for her service to our community and also to our nation,” he said.

The mayor also said that it’s important for the city to find a physical way to remember Sanders as well.

“One of the things we are looking at doing is renaming E Street, the part of the street Kennedy lived on, after her,” he explained.

Read: ‘Remember Kennedy:’ Mother, City of Waycross mourning woman who was 1 of 3 Georgia soldiers killed

The mayor went on to say that the city is also looking at dedicating a special day to Kennedy among other proclamations.

He finished his remarks in the video posted on the city’s Facebook page with a moment of silence for the fallen specialist.

Action News Jax was told President Joe Biden spoke to the families of the 3 victims and said he would attend the transfer of their bodies in Delaware on Friday.

Read: Florida Fire Marshal still investigating RISE Doro fire, demolition to begin before end of the week

A Very Special Moment with the Mayor... Posted by City of Waycross, Government on Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Read: Duval County graduation rate for 2022-2023 school year reached record rate

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.