Warm, beautiful Easter Sunday in the Jacksonville area

By Leslie Coursey, Action News Jax

Jacksonville, Fla. — You can expect blue skies and warm temperatures this Easter Sunday.

First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says temperatures will rise into the low 80s by the afternoon.

It kicks off a week of warmer weather, with mid to upper 80s forecasted through Tuesday.

We could see some rain on Wednesday.

And don’t forget, there’s a partial solar eclipse coming on Monday, April 8.

