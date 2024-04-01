Warming tend into Tuesday ahead of the next front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says a warming trend will continue into Tuesday with lows reaching near 60.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to Chief First Alert Meteorologist Mike Buresh, highs for Tuesday will reach the mid to upper 8-s and will not be far from record highs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The next cold front is expected to arrive Wednesday with widespread showers and a few thunderstorms expected.

Skies clear by Thursday with much cooler temperatures expected.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the evening.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Partly sunny with temps. in the upper 70s at the beaches to low 80s inland.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 61

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm. High: 87

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy & warm. Low: 67

WEDNESDAY: Showers & a few t’storms spreading west to east. High: 80

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 70

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 71

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 73

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 74

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 78

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.