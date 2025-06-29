WATCH THE GAME: Late winner seals Armada victory against Seminole Ice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It took until the 82nd minute to secure a win in their regular season finale, but the Armada Women’s U23 squad was determined to go out on a high note on the campus of Edward Waters University.

Facing off against the Seminole Ice for a second time this season, the Girls in Blue were looking for a similar result to the 3-0 victory they achieved in the season opener.

But the Ice were able to get on the scoreboard this time around, capitalizing on an early mistake to lead 1-0 midway through the first half.

A hustle play by Nancy Almanza would settle the score just before halftime as she pressured the visiting goalkeeper and deflected an attempted clear into the back of the net to make it 1-1.

After some good back-and-forth play in the second half, the Armada would go ahead for good on a long free kick, headed on by Almanza to Jianna Ramirez, who eluded the keeper to fire one home and take a 2-1 lead.

With the win, the Girls in Blue finish the regular season 6-1-1 and undefeated at home in 2025.

Nathaniel Glover Community Field & Stadium will next host Armada soccer on July 9th when the Men’s team opens its playoff run against the New Orleans Jesters in a conference semifinal at 7 p.m.

You can watch that match live on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 network.

