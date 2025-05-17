WATCH LIVE AT 7 P.M.: Jacksonville Armada take on Club de Lyon FC at home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Armada Men’s U-23 team is looking to continue the momentum from its season debut win.

The Armada will take on the Club de Lyon FC at Edward Waters University-EWC Community Field & Athletic Stadium at 7 p.m.

Club de Lyon FC is another new opponent out of the Orlando area.

That game, along with all the home matchups, will be played at the Nathaniel Glover Community Field and Stadium on the campus of Edward Waters University and streamed live on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 network.

On Friday, May 9, the Armada started off the season with a bang, earning a 4-1 victory against PSC FC Florida in the National Premier Soccer League.

Gulf Coast Sunshine Conference newcomers PSC FC out of Panama City Beach proved to be a talented opponent from the start, with the game still scoreless after 35 minutes. From there, the Armada unleashed a flurry of goals to take command with St. Augustine native Miles Shanley opening the scoring in the 37th minute.

For head coach Tommy Krizanovic, it was a great way to start the season with a win as his team continues to come together less than two weeks after reporting to Jacksonville for the summer.

Watch the season opener full game replay below:

