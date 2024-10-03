Watch Live: Jacksonville Sheriff to discuss attempted murder of JSO detectives

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters will announce “the arrest of two suspects involved in the attempted murder of undercover JSO detectives.”

Action News Jax will stream the briefing live at noon and on CBS47 Action News Jax. You can click on the link below to watch.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.