Watch: Norwegian Gem cruise ship enters Jacksonville for the first time | What to know 🚢

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Norwegian Gem arrived in Jacksonville overnight Thursday. The cruise liners arrival at JAXPORT marks the first time The Norwegian Gem homeports here.

City leaders hope the ship enhances Jacksonville’s appeal as a cruise destination, providing new vacation options for residents and visitors.

The Jacksonville Port Authority Board of Directors in February 2024 unanimously approved a four-year agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line to homeport the Norwegian Gem at JAXPORT.

The Norwegian Gem, with a capacity of 2,394 guests, will operate seasonal cruises from Jacksonville to The Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean from November to April each year through 2028, according to JAXPORT.

Norwegian Gem will offer three 12-day and two 11-day roundtrip Eastern Caribbean sailings from Jacksonville, calling at destinations such as Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas; Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas and St. John’s, U.S. Virgin Islands; Antigua; Basseterre, St. Kitts; and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The ship will also provide a series of four- and five-day cruises to The Bahamas, visiting Great Stirrup Cay, Freeport, and Nassau.

Norwegian Gem boasts amenities including a spa, pool with panoramic views, award-winning specialty restaurants and bars, world-class entertainment, an arcade and casino, and Splash Academy, NCL’s complimentary youth program.

