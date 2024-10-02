‘We are stoked:’ New surf park coming to eTown in 2027

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A world-class surf destination is coming to eTown and neighbors along with the local surf community are thrilled about the plans for the Jacksonville Surf Park.

“We are stoked about it,” said Sean Walker, a local surfer.

“I’m definitely excited because I love the beach and now there is going to be one right down the block,” said Sarah Mont, who lives in eTown.

“It’s going to be awesome,” said Lily Walker, a local surfer.

It will be located off State Road 9B on the south side of Duval County. And it’s being developed by The PARC Group.

A rendering of the planned park was posted by eTown.

The Jacksonville Surf Park will feature a wave garden cove lagoon, beach club, boutique hotel, and more.

The phased master plan calls for a mix of entertainment, retail, multifamily residential, and green spaces in the future.

The PARC Group sent Action News Jax a statement from Chris Pilinko, the President of The PARC Group.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Jacksonville Surf Park to eTown, as it aligns with our vision of creating a vibrant, sustainable community that fosters outdoor recreation, wellness, and connection. This world-class destination not only enhances the lifestyle opportunities for our community but also reflects the spirit of innovation and engagement that eTown was founded on. We look forward to the positive impact it will bring to North Florida and our community.”

Construction is expected to start in 2026 and this is all expected to open to the public toward the end of 2027.

