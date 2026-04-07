‘We could vamp it up here’: Jax Beach Boardwalk could see more events, performances under local bill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More events, performances, and entertainment opportunities could soon be coming to the Jacksonville Beach Boardwalk.

For Jax Beach locals like Jake Dompe, the boardwalk experience leaves a lot to be desired.

“I mean, compared to Atlantic Beach, like in Atlantic Beach, they have like the arts market and stuff,” said Dompe. ”I definitely think we could vamp it up here.”

And for business owners like Mark Braddock, the mind behind the 904 Pop-Up and 8103 Clothing, where some may see a quite beachside sidewalk, he sees opportunity.

“I’ve had the concept of being able to come from the pier, down to the boardwalk and into the Seawalk Pavilion, but other you know, farmer’s markets, there are a lot of surf contests down here that now maybe can extend a vendor market, maybe with their sponsors on the boardwalk as well,” said Braddock.

Now, that vision could soon become a reality.

The Jax Beach City Council unanimously voted to advance a bill Monday night that would strip away restrictions that have severely limited opportunities to host events on the boardwalk dating back to 1946.

Jax Beach Mayor Christine Hoffman explained it’s the first step in what will ultimately be a two-year pilot program that aims to bring new events and performances to the boardwalk.

“Things that are, you know, not really obtrusive to the people trying to use the boardwalk to walk or ride bikes or to dine, but just a benefit and an addition that just makes it an even nicer place to be,” said Hoffman.

Braddock’s next 904 Pop-Up is set for April 19th at the Seawalk Pavilion, but if the pilot program makes it across the finish line, soon enough, we might expect to see the boardwalk incorporated into future events as well.

“It’s such a great, you know, walkable space and it just needs the right activation to become more sought after,” said Braddock.

The bill is set for a final vote on April 20th.

Additional legislation establishing the pilot program will follow, with Mayor Hoffman anticipating it could launch within the next few months.

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