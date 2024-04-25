'We see things that can't be unseen:' How JSO is breaking the stigma of officers asking for help

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police officers work in high-stress environments every day and it takes a toll on their mental health.

When officers go to work, they never know what they will face. From a deadly crash involving a child to a deadly shooting -- it runs the gamut.

Action News Jax spoke with the wife of an officer who committed suicide, and she said it came as a complete shock. She was looking forward to retiring with her late husband in about three years.

“I just didn’t believe it, because it just was not his nature,” Catherine Swanson said.

Wearing a police badge carries a heavy weight and sometimes it becomes too much to bear.

Last July 60-year-old Robert Swanson took his own life. He was an officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for 26 years, and in the Army for 17 years before that.

