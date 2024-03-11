WEEKEND SPOTLIGHT: THE PLAYERS to mark 50th anniversary, legendary musicians in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fl — The strongest field in golf meets the purest test in golf for the 50th edition of THE PLAYERS at TPC Sawgrass this week and weekend. But that’s not the only event that will draw big crowds.
Monday, March 11:
Jacksonville Sharks School Game - 10:30 am - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Gino Vannelli - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Tuesday, March 12:
Military Appreciation Ceremony and Cole Swindell concert at THE PLAYERS
The Temptations and The Four Tops - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Bob Dylan : Rough and Rowdy Ways - 8:00 pm - Moran Theater
Foreigner - Farewell Tour with special guest Cage Willis - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Wednesday, March 13:
The Brad “Scarface” Jordan Behind the Desk Experience - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Tom Segura Come Together Tour - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Thursday, March 14:
The Avenues Mall Carnival - March 14 - 24 - 10300 Southside Blvd.
Mike Birbiglia Please Stop The Ride Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Tim McGraw: Standing Room Only Tour - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Friday, March 15:
Almost Abba - #1 Tribute to Abba - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Bob Hayes Invitational Track and Field Meet - University of North Florida
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Get The Led Out - a Celebration of ‘The Mighty Zep’ - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Springfield St. Patrick’s Day - 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm - Sequicentennial Park
Tom Segura Come Together Tour - 8:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Jacksonville Symphony: Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince™ in Concert - 7:00 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
Jacksonville 95ers vs. Raleigh Firebirds - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville University Swisher Gym
Saturday, March 16:
Bob Hayes Invitational Track and Field Meet - University of North Florida
Jacksonville Women’s Expo - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - 715 Riverside Ave
Fall Out Boy: So Much For 2our Dust - 6:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Kountry Wayne - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
The Rat Pack - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Tedeschi Trucks Band ‘Deuces Wild’ Tour - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Jacksonville Symphony: Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince™ in Concert - 7:00 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
Colin Hay - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Sunday, March 17:
Jacksonville Women’s Expo - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 3:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Orange Park Farmer’s and Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - 2042 Park Avenue
St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl - Starts at 1:00 pm - Riverside/5 Points
One Hallelujah Tour - 6:30 pm - Moran Theater
The Cancelled Podcast with Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
The Weight Band featuring members of THE BAND & Levon Helm Band - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall