WEEKEND SPOTLIGHT: THE PLAYERS to mark 50th anniversary, legendary musicians in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fl — The strongest field in golf meets the purest test in golf for the 50th edition of THE PLAYERS at TPC Sawgrass this week and weekend. But that’s not the only event that will draw big crowds.

Monday, March 11:

Jacksonville Sharks School Game - 10:30 am - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Gino Vannelli - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Tuesday, March 12:

Military Appreciation Ceremony and Cole Swindell concert at THE PLAYERS

The Temptations and The Four Tops - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Bob Dylan : Rough and Rowdy Ways - 8:00 pm - Moran Theater

Foreigner - Farewell Tour with special guest Cage Willis - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wednesday, March 13:

The Brad “Scarface” Jordan Behind the Desk Experience - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Tom Segura Come Together Tour - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Thursday, March 14:

The Avenues Mall Carnival - March 14 - 24 - 10300 Southside Blvd.

Mike Birbiglia Please Stop The Ride Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Tim McGraw: Standing Room Only Tour - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Friday, March 15:

Almost Abba - #1 Tribute to Abba - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Bob Hayes Invitational Track and Field Meet - University of North Florida

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Get The Led Out - a Celebration of ‘The Mighty Zep’ - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Springfield St. Patrick’s Day - 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm - Sequicentennial Park

Tom Segura Come Together Tour - 8:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jacksonville Symphony: Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince™ in Concert - 7:00 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Jacksonville 95ers vs. Raleigh Firebirds - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville University Swisher Gym

Saturday, March 16:

Bob Hayes Invitational Track and Field Meet - University of North Florida

Jacksonville Women’s Expo - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - 715 Riverside Ave

Fall Out Boy: So Much For 2our Dust - 6:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Kountry Wayne - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

The Rat Pack - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Tedeschi Trucks Band ‘Deuces Wild’ Tour - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jacksonville Symphony: Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince™ in Concert - 7:00 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Colin Hay - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Sunday, March 17:

Jacksonville Women’s Expo - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 3:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Orange Park Farmer’s and Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - 2042 Park Avenue

St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl - Starts at 1:00 pm - Riverside/5 Points

One Hallelujah Tour - 6:30 pm - Moran Theater

The Cancelled Podcast with Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

The Weight Band featuring members of THE BAND & Levon Helm Band - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall







