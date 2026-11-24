WELAKA, Fla. — Some Welaka residents are being forced to conserve water. Rising floodwaters from the St. Johns River overwhelmed the town’s vacuum sewer system, and it’s not clear when things will return to normal.

Walter Cshboude, a Sportsman Harbor resident, is riding it out without using water in his house. A call from his daughter got him home to find some streets in his neighborhood overtaken with water. “She’s like, ‘Dad, it’s really bad!’ I’m like, man, my motorcycles are in the garage, I’ve got to get home,” he said.

Cshboude is just one of nearly 250 people impacted after the Town of Welaka shut down its vacuum sewage system on Saturday.

Welaka Mayor Kathy Washington says it was a decision that had to be made. “It’s barely holding. We thought we could hold off until Sunday to shut it down, but it was just coming... so,” she said.

After days of rain and gusty winds overwhelmed the system, the emergency shutdown is meant to keep sewage out of homes, streets and the St. Johns River.

“The city’s been taking good care of us. All we can do is just tough it out,” Cshboude said.

Part of that care includes portable facilities the town has set up in the meantime. The town is asking residents to keep sinks and drains to essential use only. Temporary bathrooms, showers and laundry are available 24/7.

“We’re basically asking everybody to just be mindful of their neighbor,” Washington said.

Cshboude says he’s staying put. “That double wide there has been there for 46 years. It’s been through Irma... it’s been through Nicole, so we’re just toughing it out,” he said.

Mayor Washington says the return to normal depends on when the water levels recede. From what she’s hearing, it could be weeks or even a month.

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