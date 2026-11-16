‘We’re going to struggle’: St. Aug business sues city over parking restrictions, claims retaliation

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Hornski’s LLC and Anastasia Boulevard Building LLC have filed a lawsuit against the city of St. Augustine after municipal officials extended parking restrictions in the North and South Davis neighborhoods.

The legal action challenges the city’s approval process for the expanded parking rules affecting commercial districts along Anastasia Boulevard. It also claims that after the plaintiffs served the city a pre-suit statutory notice and public records demands, City Attorney Isabelle Lopez threatened the plaintiffs’ commercial property with municipal code and zoning scrutiny.

Action News Jax first told you when the city passed an ordinance that would extend its parking restrictions after Davis Shores residents voiced safety and traffic concerns ahead of St. Augustine’s annual Nights of Lights celebration.

The event is expected to bring upwards of 400,000 visitors to the city.

Under the updated regulations, local parking fines will triple to $100.

Andrew Horn, the owner of Hornski’s Brewery, said the restrictions put multiple commercial operations in jeopardy, warning that businesses lining Anastasia Boulevard could face the risk of closing if their guests have nowhere to park.

“If people can’t get to our business by car on the entry corridors, then we are in big trouble,” Horn said in an interview with Action News Jax last week. “A year of this, two years of this... I don’t know how many places will stay in business.”

The lawsuit contends that the city failed to comply with state statutory requirements governing municipal ordinances.

Managing Attorney of Trinity Law & Title Marcus Thompson, who’s representing the plaintiffs, says there’s a long list of issues referenced in the 117-page suit.

“There’s several streets behind Hornski’s that are actually commercial,” Thompson said. “They can’t designate a residential zone in commercially zoned areas.”

Thompson also says that public records show that Mayor Nancy Sikes-Kline resides in the Davis Shores neighborhood.

“The city was working with directly with SANDS, which is the neighborhood association there,” Thompson said.

According to the court filing, Florida law requires local governments to complete an official business impact estimate prior to enacting non-exempt ordinances.

State guidelines specify that the business impact estimate must contain a summary of the proposed ordinance, an estimate of its overall economic impact on local commercial operations, and a good-faith estimate of the specific number of businesses likely to be impacted by the changes.

However, rather than providing a numerical calculation of the commercial establishments affected by the expanded parking rules, city officials completed that portion of the documentation by entering only a single word: “None.”

Community Services Director Jaime D. Perkins said the reason why was it wasn’t needed.

“For residential parking, there was no business impact estimate needed, nor was one done because it was not adopted by ordinance,” Perkins said in a recent meeting.

Thompson argues otherwise.

“They are trying to argue that the Business Impact Estimate wasn’t applicable to what they were doing to raise the fine from $35 to $100,” Thompson said. “It really applied to everything — they’re trying to regulate all the parking in that area.”

He also criticized municipal leaders for failing to consult with local business owners before moving forward with the parking changes.

“They should have come to the business owners like last February and talked about this and actually had a dialog and put a plan in place,” Thompson said. “Instead, they tried to slip it under everybody’s noses.”

Action News Jax reached out to the city for comment, and they told us they do not comment on active litigation.

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