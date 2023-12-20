‘We’re on a good track:’ City negotiator for Jags stadium renovation talks next steps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is extending the window for companies to finalize their bids to play a key role in the proposed stadium renovation.

Wednesday was supposed to be the day those proposals were submitted, but now the city will give engineering firms until January 10th to submit their proposals.

Mike Weinstein, who is heading up negotiations for the city, explained the extension won’t impact the goal of reaching a final deal on time.

Weinstein said the firm ultimately selected will be responsible for a wide variety of duties.

They include a site analysis of the existing structure, not only to ensure it’s in good enough shape to last another 30 years, but also that it can survive two years of renovations.

The firm will also be tasked evaluating the changes the team has proposed.

“We have to determine the viability of those changes and how much those changes will ultimately cost,” said Weinstein.

Additionally, Weinstein said the company could end up representing the city during construction, to essentially ensure what’s agreed to be built, is actually what ends up being built.

“So, we’re on a good track, but this is a very important piece. As well as the finance piece, as well as the other benefits to the community in addition to the stadium that will be part of this package,” said Weinstein.

And Weinstein noted there are a lot of other moving pieces currently being worked out.

“It’s Daily’s Place, and it’s the Miller Electric component, the Flex Field component as well as the Gator Bowl, Florida Georgia that you mentioned and other events in the stadium,” said Weinstein.

It’s been a tough three weeks for the Jags with three straight losses, and while public polling on a stadium deal has been split, Jags fans Action News Jax spoke with Wednesday said they’re still hoping to see a deal struck.

“I think we would have been asking for this record a few years back, you know?” said Dean Winter.

“We have to support our city and we have to support our team and I think that having a new stadium would be great,” said Jags fan Sophia Debiase.

Weinstein said he believes the ultimate goal of breaking ground in 2026 and wrapping construction in time for the 2028 season remains feasible.

He also noted he and the Mayor are in constant communication on the negotiations.

