Westside Jacksonville neighbors say 2 aggressive dogs are terrorizing their streets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors in one Westside Jacksonville neighborhood are speaking out after they say two dogs are terrorizing their streets.

“You never know when they’re going to sneak up on you and they will,” neighbor Gilbert Miller said.

Miller said he walks with an ax handle outside to protect himself from what he said are his neighbor’s aggressive dogs.

“I’ve been attacked at least four times, not viciously, but they get your pants, they shake your pants, nip your fingers and just come at you like they’re going to tear you up,” Miller said.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records show that Miller has called them four times since January, each time he said they were about these dogs.

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Miller said he’s also reached out to Animal Care and Protective Services several times about it.

But he is not the only neighbor concerned about the dogs.

“They’re actually climbing the fences coming to people’s yards,” neighbor Jeffery Cunningham said. “You can’t feel safe out there.”

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“They are in my yard all times of night, the morning,” neighbor Mary Woods said. “I don’t ride my bicycle no more.”

In the past two weeks, we’ve reported two other cases of aggressive dogs scaring neighbors in other Jacksonville neighborhoods.

We reached out to ACPS and we asked them what’s the threshold for them to respond and collect dogs if they are being aggressive. We’re still waiting to hear back.

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As for Miller, he just wants something to happen soon before its too late.

“They’re not that bad yet, but they’re getting there,” Miller said. “They are getting more and more aggressive.”

Miller notes ACPS has responded to his requests, but he said he just wants the situation resolved before someone gets hurt.

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