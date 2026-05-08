Westside mobile home fire being investigated as arson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A mobile home fire in Jacksonville’s Jacksonville Farms neighborhood Thursday is under investigation as arson, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was dispatched to the blaze in the 2000 block of Chaffee Road S. at about 7:45 p.m. No arrests or injuries were reported.

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