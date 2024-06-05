What an approved change allowing high school athletes to profit off NIL means for local students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Your high school student could soon get paid to play in sports.

On Tuesday, the Florida High School Athletic Association voted unanimously to allow high school athletes to cash in on their name, image, and likeness or NIL. Official approval by the State Board of Education will go to a vote on July 24.

This means a business, restaurant, or brand could offer a student payment or a product based on an NIL deal.

The board chair said she believes this is “a very good starting point.”

“Yes, this is new territory for the state of Florida, so there are going to be hesitation -- we’re going to feel nervous, but I do really believe that this is going to set us on par with the rest of the country,” Board Chair of the FHSAA, Monica Colucci said.

With this vote, Florida could soon join the 30 other states that have allowed high school athletes to receive NIL money.

During today’s meeting, a school board member referenced a local student in Jacksonville.

That girl is Bartram Trail High School lacrosse player Ryann Frechette.

“I definitely wasn’t really expecting it,” Frechette said. “But I was just so excited, and I hope I brought light to that situation.”

She missed out on an NIL deal while she was in school and her father sent a letter for an appeal three separate times, but she was denied.

Frechette was expected to make nearly $5,000 including equipment from a company. But Frechette said she’s happy to now have helped pave the way for others.

