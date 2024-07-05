‘What did I just witness?:’ Truck crashed into Brunswick building while owner was inside

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A community in Brunswick came together after a car collided with a building on Norwich Street. The building now has an enormous hole.

The Brunswick Police Department responded to Discount Computer Outlet on Wed., July 3, after a car crashed into it on Norwich Street.

“My first reaction was, wow, what did I just witness,” the owner of Cuts by Deon Barbershop Deon Vial Sr. said.

Vial Sr. was heading to work when he saw the crash at 12:22 pm.

“Just before I parked, I saw a Ferguson truck run into a building.”

Photos taken by a witness show a white pickup trunk inside the building turned on its side while a utility truck is right behind it.

The building now has an enormous hole.

William Lane, the owner of King Klean Auto Detailing, was washing cars when he heard a loud boom.

“So, we ran to the front. We then saw a small box truck bang the heck out of a small pickup truck that ran into the building,” Lane said.

Lane told Action News he checked to see if everyone was alright. He said there was one person inside the building before the crash happened.

“Actually, the owner was inside. But he was inside another room. He wasn’t hurt. Everybody seems to make it out of the accident okay,” according to Lane.

A witness tells us the utility truck was T-bone by a pickup truck after it ran a red light on First Street.

“When you see a scene like that, you’re going to think fatally or seriously injured. To see that everyone walked out, you know God is real,” Brunswick Resident Josiah Bess said.

There are no reports of any serious injuries.

A witness told us that the National Guard was the first to the scene. Police are still investigating this crash.

Truck crash in Brunswick

